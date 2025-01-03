Neha Dhupia Honours Her Late Father-In-Law With An Emotional Gesture

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Neha Dhupia recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law, the legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, through an emotional gesture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared the story of a priceless gift she received from her late father-in-law-a vintage Indian sweater he wore during his legendary career. She shared her images wearing his test cricket sweater, which is now a treasured family heirloom, the sweater holds both historical and sentimental significance.

For the caption, Neha, married to Angad Bedi wrote,“Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth...I remember so clearly when dad asked what would u like as a wedding present i asked him for his test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me ... so here it is , along with his strength , resilience , integrity and generosity i also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first test in person ... with my @angadbedi We miss you everyday dad ...”

The Singh Is Kinng actress also recalled the heartfelt moment she received the sweater as her wedding gift.

“When I married Angad, I had my heart set on one particular piece of memorabilia. It's not just a sweater; it's a piece of history that embodies the spirit and legacy of Indian cricket. I asked for it as a wedding gift, and dad graciously obliged. To me, it represents resilience, excellence, and an eternal connection to the sport he loved so much,” she shared.

Bishan Singh Bedi wore the sweater during his several historic matches. In a heartfelt tribute to his memory, Neha chose to wear the sweater this year while attending a Test match during the ongoing India vs Australia match.

Dhupia further expressed,“I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and nostalgia wearing this sweater. It's not just a souvenir; it's a living reminder of the immense legacy my father-in-law has left behind. It represents an era of cricket that was played with unparalleled passion, grace, and integrity.”

For the unversed, former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23, 2023. He had been struggling with age-related health issues and had undergone several surgeries in the past few years.