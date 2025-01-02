State Attorney Dave Aronberg Embarks On Next Chapter With Launch Of New Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As I embark on a new chapter, I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to have served for two decades as an elected official and 25 years in government," said Aronberg, "My life's work has been to help others and to find sensible solutions to complex challenges. That is why I am excited to continue my career focus of saving lives from the opioid epidemic and ensuring the highest quality addiction in our community with the launch of my new law firm."

Dave Aronberg announced in 2023 that he would not seek a fourth term as State Attorney, where he led a team of 115 prosecutors and 180 professional staff in five offices throughout Palm Beach County. His signature initiative was establishing a first-of-its-kind Sober Homes Task Force that made 121 arrests and enacted meaningful statewide reforms that have cleaned up the drug treatment and sober home industry in Palm Beach County, becoming a national model.

Aronberg is also a former Assistant Attorney General and White House Fellow in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He was elected to the State Senate in 2002 as its youngest member and served until 2010. Aronberg then returned to the Florida Attorney General's Office as a Special Prosecutor for Prescription Drug Trafficking. In his role as Attorney General Pam Bondi's 'Drug Czar', Aronberg led an anti-pill mill initiative that helped clean up the pain clinic industry and reduced the record number of people dying each day from oxycodone abuse.

In recent years, Aronberg has been a legal commentator on cable television and various streaming channels, offering thoughtful analysis on a myriad of legal issues and topics of the day. "I care very deeply about our community and will remain active even as I step away from elective office," said Aronberg. "I plan to continue speaking out on TV and streaming channels."

Dave Aronberg will start the new year in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as an instructor for the first week of Harvard Law School's Trial Advocacy Workshop, an intensive course in trial skills and techniques that he took as a student nearly 30 years ago.

Website:



For more information, contact:

Christian Ulvert

Dave Aronberg Law

+1 (561) 765-5555

[email protected]



Photo:

SOURCE Dave Aronberg Law