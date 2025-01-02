Falconx Expands Global Derivatives Footprint With Acquisition Of Arbelos Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, a leading digital asset prime broker, today announced its Acquisition of Arbelos Markets, a trading firm specializing in crypto derivatives led by industry veterans Joshua Lim, Shiliang Tang, and Sergio Almada Monter. FalconX operates FalconX Bravo
Inc.,
the
first
CFTC
approved
swap
dealer
focused on
cryptocurrency
derivatives,
and
this acquisition further reinforces the firm's commitment to expanding its derivatives business and strengthens its position as one of the largest crypto derivatives dealers in the market.
The
institutional
market
has
seen
significant
growth in
the
last
year,
driven by
positive
regulatory momentum along with the growth of ETF and derivatives markets. Similar to traditional asset classes, crypto derivatives will continue to scale to be many multiples of spot markets. FalconX has built a leading position in the derivatives market, consistently ranking as one of the top liquidity providers on Deribit. This acquisition will further enhance FalconX's capabilities to provide
customers
with
access to
deeper
liquidity
and
bespoke
derivatives
solutions,
supporting institutions with a more sophisticated and diversified range of trading strategies.
"With
over
60%
of
global
derivatives
trading
activity
happening OTC
in
traditional
markets,
this acquisition solidifies FalconX's position as the go-to platform for derivatives liquidity", said Raghu Yarlagadda, CEO of FalconX. "Combining Arbelos's systematic trading expertise with FalconX's broad client base, large balance sheet, and regulatory leadership, we're uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for complex trading strategies and bespoke products. Together, we hope to set a new standard for transparency, scale, and innovation in digital asset markets."
Arbelos
Markets has
established
itself as
a
leading
derivatives
trading firm
across
exchanges and bilateral markets. Since its inception in 2023, it has consistently ranked as the number 1 liquidity provider globally in large options blocks. The firm enables access to liquid trading opportunities across crypto-native and traditional venues as well as on-chain protocols. This cross-market
capability
has
made
Arbelos a
trusted
partner for
many
counterparties
exploring emerging digital asset opportunities.
"Joining forces with FalconX achieves our shared mission of offering deep market liquidity, creative
risk-expression
strategies
and
hedging
tools, and
transparency
to
the
crypto derivative markets," said Joshua Lim, CEO of Arbelos Markets. "This combination comes at a critical moment for our industry, with the advent of crypto ETFs, pending regulatory clarity, and an increasing acceptance of crypto's diversifying role in cross-asset portfolios."
About
FalconX
FalconX
is
a
leading digital
assets
prime
brokerage
providing trading,
financing,
and
technology to the world's leading institutions. FalconX Bravo, Inc., a FalconX affiliate, was the first
CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives. We provide the most comprehensive
access to
global
digital asset
liquidity.
Our
24/7
dedicated
team
for
account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.
The
company is
backed
by
investors
including Accel,
Adams
Street
Partners,
Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and
Valletta. For more information visit falconx or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn .
About
Arbelos
Markets
Arbelos
Markets is
a
principal
liquidity
provider in
crypto
derivatives
markets.
The
firm
provides around-the-clock liquidity across centralized markets, on-chain protocols, and more bespoke hedging and yield generation solutions. Its team of traders and quantitative engineers has experience across high-touch franchise trading, bespoke products, and electronic
market-making. Arbelos is backed by leading crypto investment firms including Dragonfly, Room40
and
Selini,
and
strategic corporate
partners
including Circle,
Paxos,
FalconX, Deribit, Chorus One, Polygon, StarkWare, Immutable. For more information, visit
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE FalconX
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02012025003732001241ID1109050671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.