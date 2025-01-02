Falconx Expands Global Derivatives Footprint With Acquisition Of Arbelos Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, a leading digital asset prime broker, today announced its of Arbelos Markets, a trading firm specializing in derivatives led by veterans Joshua Lim, Shiliang Tang, and Sergio Almada Monter. FalconX operates FalconX Bravo

Inc.,

the

first

CFTC

approved

swap

dealer

focused on

cryptocurrency

derivatives,

and

this acquisition further reinforces the firm's commitment to expanding its derivatives business and strengthens its position as one of the largest crypto derivatives dealers in the market.

The

institutional

market

has

seen

significant

growth in

the

last

year,

driven by

positive

regulatory momentum along with the growth of ETF and derivatives markets. Similar to traditional asset classes, crypto derivatives will continue to scale to be many multiples of spot markets. FalconX has built a leading position in the derivatives market, consistently ranking as one of the top liquidity providers on Deribit. This acquisition will further enhance FalconX's capabilities to provide

customers

with

access to

deeper

liquidity

and

bespoke

derivatives

solutions,

supporting institutions with a more sophisticated and diversified range of trading strategies.

"With

over

60%

of

global

derivatives

trading

activity

happening OTC

in

traditional

markets,

this acquisition solidifies FalconX's position as the go-to platform for derivatives liquidity", said Raghu Yarlagadda, CEO of FalconX. "Combining Arbelos's systematic trading expertise with FalconX's broad client base, large balance sheet, and regulatory leadership, we're uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for complex trading strategies and bespoke products. Together, we hope to set a new standard for transparency, scale, and innovation in digital asset markets."

Arbelos

Markets has

established

itself as

a

leading

derivatives

trading firm

across

exchanges and bilateral markets. Since its inception in 2023, it has consistently ranked as the number 1 liquidity provider globally in large options blocks. The firm enables access to liquid trading opportunities across crypto-native and traditional venues as well as on-chain protocols. This cross-market

capability

has

made

Arbelos a

trusted

partner for

many

counterparties

exploring emerging digital asset opportunities.

"Joining forces with FalconX achieves our shared mission of offering deep market liquidity, creative

risk-expression

strategies

and

hedging

tools, and

transparency

to

the

crypto derivative markets," said Joshua Lim, CEO of Arbelos Markets. "This combination comes at a critical moment for our industry, with the advent of crypto ETFs, pending regulatory clarity, and an increasing acceptance of crypto's diversifying role in cross-asset portfolios."

About

FalconX

FalconX

is

a

leading digital

assets

prime

brokerage

providing trading,

financing,

and

technology to the world's leading institutions. FalconX Bravo, Inc., a FalconX affiliate, was the first

CFTC-registered swap dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives. We provide the most comprehensive

access to

global

digital asset

liquidity.

Our

24/7

dedicated

team

for

account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

The

company is

backed

by

investors

including Accel,

Adams

Street

Partners,

Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and

Valletta. For more information visit falconx or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn .

About

Arbelos

Markets

Arbelos

Markets is

a

principal

liquidity

provider in

crypto

derivatives

markets.

The

firm

provides around-the-clock liquidity across centralized markets, on-chain protocols, and more bespoke hedging and yield generation solutions. Its team of traders and quantitative engineers has experience across high-touch franchise trading, bespoke products, and electronic

market-making. Arbelos is backed by leading crypto investment firms including Dragonfly, Room40

and

Selini,

and

strategic corporate

partners

including Circle,

Paxos,

FalconX, Deribit, Chorus One, Polygon, StarkWare, Immutable. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE FalconX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED