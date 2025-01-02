Gentex Lifts Boehm To COO

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) today announced the of Chief Officer Neil Boehm to Chief Operations Officer, a move designed to help better align the company's business operations with its innovation and product strategies.

Gentex is a company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection and medical industries. The company is best known for automotive electronics, but continues to grow its capabilities in vision systems, sensing, AI development, biometrics, home automation, and more.

“As an actively expanding technology company with ambitious growth targets, it's critical that we treat operational excellence with the same focus as we do technology and innovation,” said CEO Steve Downing.“Neil is an exceptional leader and has a unique blend of technical skills, operational focus, and business acumen. This combination is necessary to guarantee that Gentex operates with a focus on technology adoption and deployment that supports our long-term growth plans and keeps us committed to the high quality levels our customers expect.”

GNTX shares siphoned off 24 cents to $28.49.

