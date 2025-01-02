Over 4,700 People Remain Missing In Kyiv Region Amid War
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, 4,791 people have been considered missing since the start of the full-scale war.
This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Region Police Department, Anatoliy Shchadylo , who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.
"In total, during this period (since the start of the full-scale war - ed.), police units in the capital region received information on 1,205 civilian deaths (including 41 children). Currently, 4,791 people are considered missing," he said.
Read also: Police
report 10 arson attacks
on military vehicles
across Kyiv region in past yea
Shchadylo also noted that four police officers from Kyiv region are missing, and criminal proceedings into these facts have been forwarded to the Security Service.
As reported, since the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances was launched, data on 70,000 persons have been added to it.
MENAFN02012025000193011044ID1109050464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.