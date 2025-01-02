Over 4,700 People Remain Missing In Kyiv Region Amid War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, 4,791 people have been considered missing since the start of the full-scale war.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Region Department, Anatoliy Shchadylo , who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"In total, during this period (since the start of the full-scale war - ed.), police units in the capital region received information on 1,205 civilian deaths (including 41 children). Currently, 4,791 people are considered missing," he said.

Shchadylo also noted that four police officers from Kyiv region are missing, and criminal proceedings into these facts have been forwarded to the Security Service.

As reported, since the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances was launched, data on 70,000 persons have been added to it.