02.01.2025

Change on the Management Board of 1&1 AG Sascha D'Avis is appointed as the new CFO of 1&1 AG Markus Huhn reseigned at year's end

Montabaur, 2 January 2025. Markus Huhn (56), Chief Officer (CFO) of 1&1 AG, has stepped down from the company's Management Board at his own request on 31 December 2024. Markus Huhn has spent more than 30 years at 1&1, including 17 years as CFO in different divisions of the group. Mr Huhn will continue to serve in the position he took up in April 2023 on the Management Board of United Internet AG. Kurt Dobitsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 1&1 AG: „I would like to thank Mr Huhn personally and on behalf of the Supervisory Board for the many years of very cooperative and trustful work. The members of the Supervisory Board deeply regrets his decision, but of course respect this. We wish Mr Huhn all the best for his professional and also personal future. Mr Huhn has been very successful in guiding and developing important strategic topics for the company on the Management Board of 1&1 AG.“ Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG, emphasises: „I would like to thank Mr Huhn for the many years of always exceptionally good and very trustful cooperation at 1&1. Personally, I look forward to continuing our relationship in his role as a member of the Management Board of United Internet AG. I would like to express my sincere thanks for his achievements and successes, in particular in the context of the merger of 1&1 and Drillisch and the following integration, as well as for his sustainable work and commitment to the company and its employees.“ Sascha D'Avis (49), currently CFO of 1&1 Telecommunication SE and 1&1 Mobilfunk GmbH has been appointed as Markus Huhn's successor. After graduating in Business Administration in 2001, Mr D'Avis began his professional career in the controlling department of Griesson - de Beukelaer. Since 2004, Mr D'Avis has held various management positions in the finance division of the 1&1 Group.

About 1&1 AG 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider domiciled in Montabaur. The Company is a member of the United Internet AG corporate group. 1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised mobile network based on innovative Open RAN technology. In addition to a comprehensive mobile communications portfolio, broadband connections are offered which are mostly based on 1&1 Versatel's Germany-wide fibre-optic transport network and on regional networks of city carriers and Deutsche Telekom. While the 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to price-conscious target groups.

