Everyday Hero Kris Constantino
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Kris Constantino
Director, Logistics Operations
Response Efforts After Hurrican Helene
Kris Constantino responded to county leaders' requests for help with supply logistics after Hurricane Helene, focusing on the hardest-hit areas of North Carolina. Pensacola was largely cut off and relying on air-dropped supplies from the National Guard. The local fire chief sought Kris's assistance to organize and transport supplies to a more accessible area for long-term housing and critical supply runs to those without road access. Meanwhile, Yancey County had received an overwhelming number of donations stored in schools, fire stations, and churches. Kris coordinated with the Product Remanufacturing Center (PRC), an Amazon partner, to secure part of their warehouse free of charge for consolidating supplies. She then designed a logistics resupply network to distribute essentials through three strategically located storefronts, ensuring that critical items like generators, fuel, warm l weather gear, and medical supplies were accessible.
*The Everyday Heroes Program honors and recognizes employees whose values, actions and behaviors advance inclusion, diversity, justice, and equity.
MENAFN02012025007202015466ID1109049941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.