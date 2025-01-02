Relegation-Threatened Man United Could Lose Big Sponsorship Deal: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Jan 2 (IANS) Placed 14th among 20 teams in the standings, multiple times winner Manchester United are facing the threat of relegation in the 2024-25 season. If that happens, it will not only harm the reputation but will also hit the Red Devils financially in more ways than one. Getting relegated to the Championships, the level below the top tier, will not only deprive Manchester United of the Premier League riches but it will also lose many of its sponsorship deals.

On top of the sponsors that will abandon Manchester United if they get relegated are the German sportswear giant Adidas.

Manchester United have had a long-standing partnership with Adidas as their primary shirt sponsor. In June 2023, they signed a 10-year contract extension valued at £900 million ($1.12 billion) for the duration of the agreement. However, United's current position in the Premier League poses a threat to their future relationship with the German sportswear brand, according to a report in The Telegraph.

United are currently just seven points above the relegation zone. The Telegraph has reported that Adidas has the option to terminate their contract with the club early, with a one-year notice period, if Manchester United is relegated to the Championship next season.

Manchester United's recently-appointed manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that the Red Devils are in a relegation battle after losing 2-0 to Newcastle at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The last time United was relegated from the old First Division was in 1974, though they did immediately bounce back. Manchester United have won only one of their last five matches in the Premier League and have earned 22 points from 19 matches with only six wins.

The Red Devils will now face another difficult test when they take on league leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (January 5). United last won at Anfield in January 2017 under Louis van Gaal when Wayne Rooney scored the only goal of the game. A defeat to the Reds on Sunday will push them further down the standings as Crystal Palace are just two points behind them and face Chelsea on Saturday.