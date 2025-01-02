Collaborating For Privacy: Iexec & Vcs Drive Innovation In Web3 And AI

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Lyon, France, January 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

iExec , a to build, own, and monetize digital assets in Web3, announces strategic collaborations with leading venture capital firms and foundations, including CV Labs. As a leader in Decentralized Confidential Computing (DeCC) and a key innovator in the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) space, iExec provides the tools to create privacy-first applications that empower users to retain full control over their data and assets.

Collaborating with Foundations to Empower Builders

In addition to its own iExec Grants Program, which offers tailored support for platform building using its developer tools, iExec actively collaborates with leading foundations to foster innovation in privacy-preserving technologies.

This commitment was exemplified at the Grants Pitch Day during Devcon 2024, an event organized by iExec in partnership with Avalanche Foundation, Polkadot, and Taiko. With up to $500,000 in funding on the table, the event attracted over 260 applications, narrowing down to 16 finalists who pitched live. Each foundation selected its top three projects for fast-track grants, highlighting the collaborative spirit driving the Web3 ecosystem forward.

One standout project selected during the event was Bridge23 , a platform that lets you train AI agents while getting rewards for your data usage. This is made possible with the iExec DataProtector developer tool, which encrypts and safeguards data for training AI agents, ensuring user privacy is protected while enabling secure monetization. This showcases how iExec drives innovation in confidential AI, making privacy and data ownership central to AI advancements.

Strengthening the iExec Ecosystem in Partnership with CV Labs

This collaborative approach ties directly into iExec's strategic partnership with CV Labs and CV VC , the ecosystem-building arm of Switzerland's blockchain venture capital hub, Crypto Valley. CV Labs plays a pivotal role in driving the global blockchain ecosystem, driving innovation, and positioning blockchain as a transformative force in technology.

Through this partnership, projects participating in CV Labs incubation programs gain exposure to iExec's developer ecosystem. This enables innovation in Confidential AI and other verticals like DeFi, RWA, and Data management, through DePIN and Decentralized Confidential Computing technologies. This collaboration helps builders discover iExec's technology, and boost the iExec ecosystem.

Additionally, CV VC can connect projects building on iExec with potential investors, helping builders secure seed funding to scale their solutions.

Through CV Pad, iExec ecosystem projects can also TGE or conduct public fundraising, accelerating growth and adoption.

As a core driver of blockchain innovation in the fourth industrial revolution, CV Labs complements iExec's mission to empower developers with the tools and support needed to thrive. Together, this partnership bridges cutting-edge technology with funding and mentorship, creating an ecosystem where privacy-first Web3 applications and decentralized AI can flourish.

By bridging its Grants Program with initiatives like the CV VC partnership, iExec solidifies its role as a key enabler of privacy-first Web3 applications, empowering developers to build, own, and monetize digital assets with confidence.

About iExec

iExec is a Web3 platform for developers to build decentralized applications that empower users with control over their data ownership, privacy, and monetization. Building with iExec means offering users applications where privacy comes first. Users control what data they share and how they use their digital assets, with the ability to monetize them securely via iExec's native RLC token.

iExec developer tools offer seamless integration of features like encrypted data management with DataProtector, privacy-preserving communication with Web3Mail, and real-world data integration using Oracle Factory. The iExec protocol leverages Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to encrypt and protect data in use, ensuring sensitive information is processed securely. Blockchain acts as a governance layer, verifying the integrity of the data and its processing. This powerful combination ensures that no unauthorized party can access or tamper with data during execution, offering a robust solution for privacy-focused applications. With iExec, developers can create dApps offering strong security, user-centric monetization, and true digital ownership through NFTs.