Winmark - The Resale Company Extends Partnership With PGA Tour® Golfer Tom Hoge

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation , a leader in the circular for over 35 years and franchisor of five resale brands Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Go Round® and Style Encore®, announced today a four year partnership extension with PGA Tour member Tom Hoge . Hoge will continue to serve as Winmark's brand ambassador and wear the Winmark and Play It Again Sports logos on his apparel in PGA TOUR events.

Tom Hoge, a distinguished winner on the PGA Tour, has been a valued member of the Winmark team since 2022. Known for his professionalism, competitive spirit and commitment to giving back, Hoge embodies the core values that define Winmark's mission: sustainability, community engagement and fostering long-term success.

"Tom's unwavering commitment to success on and off the course aligns with Winmark's values as a company," stated Brett Heffes, Chief Executive Officer. "This extended partnership underscores Winmark's commitment to leveraging the power of sport to amplify its values and promote a sustainable future."

"I am honored to extend my relationship with Winmark," said Hoge. "Their dedication to sustainability and creating opportunities for individuals and communities resonates deeply with me and my family.

Winmark and Play It Again Sports have been a part of my journey."

About Winmark:

Winmark − the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. They champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of their award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 28, 2024, there were 1,343 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 82 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit .

About Tom Hoge:

Tom Hoge is a PGA Tour professional and champion golfer known for his precision and resilience on the course.

He was born in Statesville, North Carolina, grew up in Fargo, North Dakota, and played college golf at Texas Christian University. He turned pro in 2011 and joined the PGA TOUR in 2015. He won the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, set the course record at TPC Sawgrass during the 2023 Players Championship and had four top ten finishes in 2024 in addition to being inducted into the Texas Christian University Athletics Hall of Fame. He has qualified for the season ending Tour Championship in two of the last three seasons.

He and his family reside in Fort Worth, TX.

