Indonesia: State Budget Falls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JAKARTA, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Indonesian Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday that the country's state budget deficit for 2024 was lower than the forecast of 2.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

"The deficit is significantly below the predicted 2.7 percent of GDP," Mulyani said during an activity at the Indonesian building. The state budget deficit, she said, reached 1.81 percent of by November last year.

"The state budget for 2024 was closed in a healthier and more secured manner. This sets a strong foundation as we move into 2025," she added.

Regarding state revenues last year, the minister affirmed it exceeded the previous year's proceeds, however they fell short of the target.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed his appreciation for maintaining fiscal stability amid global challenges. "We can still manage the country's finances prudently, wisely, carefully," he said. (end)

