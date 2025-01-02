Syrian Transitional Government Open To International Dialogue, Says FM Esad Sheybani
Esad Sheybani, the Foreign Minister of Syria's Transitional
Government, has stated that his country is open and ready to
establish dialogue with international parties,
Sheybani declared that Syria is prepared to develop relations
with the United States, but this will depend on the actions of the
U.S. He emphasized that relations with Washington will be based on
the interests of the Syrian people. The Foreign Minister of the
Transitional government highlighted that relations with the United
States are "crucial" and stressed the importance of lifting
sanctions on Syria.
It should be noted that today, Sheybani made his first foreign
visit to Saudi Arabia. The visit took place at the invitation of
the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister.
