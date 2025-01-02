عربي


Syrian Transitional Government Open To International Dialogue, Says FM Esad Sheybani


1/2/2025 10:10:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Esad Sheybani, the Foreign Minister of Syria's Transitional Government, has stated that his country is open and ready to establish dialogue with international parties, Azernews reports, citing the Qatar News Agency.

Sheybani declared that Syria is prepared to develop relations with the United States, but this will depend on the actions of the U.S. He emphasized that relations with Washington will be based on the interests of the Syrian people. The Foreign Minister of the Transitional government highlighted that relations with the United States are "crucial" and stressed the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria.

It should be noted that today, Sheybani made his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia. The visit took place at the invitation of the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister.

