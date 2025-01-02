Death Toll Rises In Brazil Bridge Collapse

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Death toll rises in bridge collapse over river in Brazil, Azernews reports, citing Agencia Brasil.

The death toll from the bridge collapse connecting the Maranhao and Tocantins states has increased. The Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge collapse has resulted in 12 fatalities.

The incident occurred on December 22, and the search for five missing persons continues. Authorities reported that during the collapse, 4 trucks, 2 passenger cars, and 2 motorcycles fell into the river.