Death Toll Rises In Brazil Bridge Collapse

1/2/2025 10:10:17 AM
Death toll rises in bridge collapse over river in Brazil,
Azernews reports, citing Agencia Brasil.
The death toll from the bridge collapse connecting the Maranhao
and Tocantins states has increased. The Juscelino Kubitschek de
Oliveira Bridge collapse has resulted in 12 fatalities.
The incident occurred on December 22, and the search for five
missing persons continues. Authorities reported that during the
collapse, 4 trucks, 2 passenger cars, and 2 motorcycles fell into
the river.
