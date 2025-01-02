WTW Completes Sale Of TRANZACT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) (the“Company”), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today the completion of the sale of TRANZACT to GTCR, a leading private equity firm, and Recognize, a leading digital services investor.

“Completing the sale of TRANZACT is a meaningful milestone in sharpening our strategic focus on our core offerings,” said Carl Hess, WTW's Chief Executive Officer.“This divestiture demonstrates our commitment to optimizing our portfolio, further enabling us to accelerate performance and enhance efficiency to deliver substantial value over time."

