THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB WELCOMES THE DANISH-SWEDISH FARMDOG TO THE PACK

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that the Danish-Swedish Farmdog has received full recognition and is the AKC's 202nd breed. The Danish-Swedish Farmdog is eligible to compete in the Working Group. A breed that is newly recognized does not mean that the breed is newly created. Many breeds that gain full AKC recognition have existed for decades, and some are ancient.

"We are excited to welcome the Danish-Swedish Farmdog to the AKC registry as our 202nd breed," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "This compact working dog is very versatile, loves a challenge and having a job to do. It would make a wonderful addition to a family that is able to provide it with the exercise and mental stimulation that it needs. As always, we strongly encourage prospective dog owners to do their research to find the best breed for their lifestyle."

Joining the Working Group, the Danish-Swedish Farmdog is a people-oriented, friendly, loving companion. The breed was originally known as the Danish Pinscher and could be found on farms in Denmark and Southern Sweden as a multipurpose barnyard dog. The Danish-Swedish Farmdog performed a variety of jobs, but its specialty was vermin control. These compact dogs are versatile, love to work and enjoy a challenge. They are coordinated, agile and very fast, needing daily exercise. This breed is low maintenance when it comes to grooming, with the occasional brushing and bath being all that they need to look their best.

AKC Recognition offers the breed the opportunity to compete at all levels of AKC sports and events, as there are over 26,000 held each year. To become an AKC-recognized breed, there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. and an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. There also must be a sufficient population of dogs in the United States geographically distributed throughout the country. Breeds working towards full recognition are recorded in AKC's Foundation Stock Service® (FSS®). Additional information on the process can be found at .

