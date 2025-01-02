Value of non-oil exports from Iran’s Bushehr province surges 11 percent in 9 months annually

(MENAFN) The value of non-oil exports from Bushehr province in southwest Iran increased by 11 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–December 21), compared to the same period last year, according to a provincial official. Ali Soleymani, an official with the province’s customs department, reported that the province exported 24.547 million tons of non-oil goods worth USD9.079 billion, marking an eight percent growth in terms of weight as well. This growth highlights the province's growing role in Iran's non-oil export sector.



In the same period, Bushehr province also saw an increase in imports, with 598,000 tons of goods valued at USD1.918 billion entering the region. This represented a 20 percent rise in value and a 26 percent increase in weight compared to the previous year. The rise in both exports and imports reflects the dynamic trade activity in the region, contributing to the broader economic landscape of Iran.



Nationally, Iran's non-oil exports also saw significant growth. According to Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), non-oil exports increased by 18 percent in the first nine months of the year, reaching a total value of USD43.14 billion. Despite the rise in exports, imports for the same period, including gold bullion, amounted to USD50.89 billion. The total weight of imports declined by 3.16 percent to 27.94 million tons.



Petrochemical exports played a major role in Iran's non-oil export growth, accounting for 50.7 million tons valued at USD19.7 billion. This represented a 33.25 percent increase in volume and a 32 percent rise in value compared to the previous year, highlighting the importance of the petrochemical sector in the country’s overall export performance. The average customs value per ton of exported goods also increased by 3.74 percent, reaching USD371.

