New Report Highlights Melatonin's Expanding Role In FMCG Sectors

This report explores the applications of melatonin across the FMCG space. Melatonin is primarily used as a for sleep disorders, but is associated with a wide range of additional benefits, while it does pose some risks when overused.

Melatonin is linked to a range of consumer trends which primarily focus on consumers' health.

Sleep aid supplements such as melatonin are becoming increasingly popular as the perceived importance of sleep quality rises.

Consumers looking to restore vitality and balance value ingredients that aid relaxation, and plan on buying more supplements.

Melatonin's multi-functional nature can tap into consumer perceptions around value-for-money.

The increased popularity of smart devices is encouraging consumers to explore ways of improving sleep quality and overall health.

Social media trends are driving interest in sleep quality and health, prompting consumers to explore the uses of melatonin.

The health benefits of melatonin can be experienced through consumer health, food, and cosmetics products. Melatonin can be used across a range of different innovation platforms to address key consumer trends and concerns.

Identify future potential commercial applications for emerging concepts in fast-moving consumer goods.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector. Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Solgar

Whoop

Oura

Lemme

Zenevo Isdin Isdinceutics

