IDA FANELLI SELECTED AS TOP AESTHETICIAN OF THE YEAR & REFLEXOLOGIST BY IAOTP

Ida Fanelli honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ida Fanelli, Holistic Aesthetician, Reflexologist, IPL Laser Technician, and Healer, was recently selected as Top Aesthetician of the Year and Reflexologist 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over three decades of experience in the industry, Ida Fanelli has established herself as a true expert in her field. As a dynamic and results-driven leader, Ida is the founder of Esthetics by Ida,Ida Fanelli has been offering home-based services since 1994. A certified aesthetician, she specializes in aesthetics and reflexology and has expanded her offerings to include sugaring, energy healing, Shellac polish, foot detox, IPL (laser), microcurrent, and light therapy. Ida can also speed up the healing of scars and help alleviate pain caused by surgical scars. She provides competitive prices, ensuring clients receive exceptional value along with her extensive knowledge and dedicated service.Before embarking on her current career, Ms. Fanelli was a Medical Laboratory Technologist in the Clinical Biochemistry Laboratory, where she analyzed body fluids and tissues to assess patient health. Skilled in operating advanced computerized equipment, she excelled in this role until she was downsized in 1993. This career change prompted her to explore new paths; a friend's recommendation led her to a reflexology program, eventually opening the door to a career in aesthetics. The stress of the transition impacted her health, inspiring her to seek naturopathic advice, which has since shaped her holistic approach to wellness and beauty. Ida, a graduate of Marvel School of Beauty, has been certified as a reflexologist since 1993 through the D'Arcy Lane Institute. She completed Zanqara's Holistica Skin Care Dermatician course in 1994, gaining a solid foundation in homeopathic remedies. She now offers a range of holistic services, combining her aesthetic expertise with a deep understanding of natural healing methods.Throughout her illustrious career, Ida Fanelli has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the spectacular Bellagio Hotel next December for her selection as Top Aesthetician of the Year and Reflexologist 2025.Additionally, Ida has been recognized as one of the Women Inspiring Leaders of the Year 2024 by CEO Views magazine and is an executive contributor for Brainz Magazine. She is also a contributor for Medium.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Fanelli for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ida Fanelli is inspirational, influential, and a trailblazer in her field. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Ida attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys outdoor activities and spending time with her husband. In the future, she hopes to continue improving the lives of those around her.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

