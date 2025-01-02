Don't See It Through Religious Lens: Indian Politicians On Switzerland's 'Burqa Ban'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Indian politicians on Thursday shared their reactions on the "burqa ban" in Switzerland, which came into effect on January 1 and stated that the decision was country's own and should not necessarily be viewed through a religious lens.

The prohibition, which bars facial coverings in public spaces, has sparked debates internationally.

As per the new Swiss law, those who unlawfully cover their faces in public, they will be imposed a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144). This includes covering nose, mouth, and eyes, with certain exceptions in private or sacred spaces and on planes or diplomatic premises.

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Switzerland might have its reasons for implementing the ban.

"Every country has its own rules and laws. They have their own security arrangements, and as per those, they form rules. I do not think there is a need to view this matter from a religious perspective," Naqvi told IANS.

Similarly, NCP-SP leader Majeed Memon remarked that the law might not garner support from Muslim-majority nations but would likely have no bearing on India.

"Switzerland is a small nation, and its population is nothing compared to India. The Muslim population there is very small. Their government must have taken these steps considering the conditions in their country," Memon said.

Drawing a comparison, Memon stated, "India's Muslim population is probably higher than the total population of Switzerland, with over 200 million Muslims residing here. Whatever happens, it will not have any effect on India. It is their matter, and I do not think it is necessary for anyone to intervene."

"Many Muslim-dominated countries might criticize this idea. However, in India, where people of all faiths live together harmoniously, I do not think it will have any effect," he further added.

The ban, which does not explicitly target Islam, was proposed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) under the banner "Stop Extremism." It also aimed to prohibit violent protesters from wearing masks.

In 2021, Swiss people approved the ban, with 51.2 per cent voting in favour and 48.8 per cent against it in a referendum. The Swiss government, however, had opposed the measure, arguing that it was not the state's role to dictate how individuals dress.

Switzerland operates under a direct democracy system, where citizens regularly vote on national and regional issues. The "burqa ban" referendum was part of this system, granting people a direct say in their governance.

The law includes exceptions for facial coverings in places of worship, during public health emergencies, or for safety reasons in the workplace.