Omani FM Affirms Efforts To Support Syria's Stability
MUSCAT, Jan 2 (NNN-ONA) – Oman's Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, emphasised, yesterday, the importance of mutual cooperation and efforts for development and stability in Syria and the region.
During a phone conversation with Syria's interim Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Albusaidi reiterated Oman's unwavering support for the Syrian people.
He highlighted Oman's commitment to preserving Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
The ministers also discussed the historical ties between the Omani and Syrian peoples, and ways to enhance them.– NNN-ONA
