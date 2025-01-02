Turkey advances in technology, innovation in 2024

(MENAFN) In 2024, Turkey’s technological progress emphasized self-reliance in defense systems, advancements in quantum computing and artificial intelligence, entry into the space sector, and a commitment to sustainable and digital economic growth.



These strides not only bolster the nation's technological independence but also establish it as a rising force in global tech innovation.



A landmark achievement came in November when Türkiye commissioned its first quantum computer through a collaboration between the defense firm Aselsan and the TOBB University of Economics and in Ankara. This milestone is expected to lay the foundation for a domestic quantum computing industry.



On February 21, Turkey’s homegrown fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, successfully completed its maiden test flight. Designed to replace the Turkish army’s aging fleet, the aircraft places Turkey among a select group of nations with this advanced technology. Initiated in 2016, the project unveiled its prototype in March 2023.



Additionally, Baykar’s latest combat drone, the Bayraktar TB3, was showcased to the public at TEKNOFEST, Turkey’s leading technology festival, on October 2, 2024. This unveiling highlights the country’s growing expertise in drone technology and innovation.

