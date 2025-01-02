Al Noor Center For Blind Marks World Braille Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Noor Center for the Blind, one of the centers of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, affiliated with the of Social Development and Family, will celebrate World Braille Day on Jan. 4, 2025, coinciding with the 200th anniversary of the invention of Braille, which was an important turning point in the lives of the blind around the world.

This year will witness the organization of integrated awareness events aimed at highlighting the role of Braille in enabling people with visual disabilities to access education and participate effectively in society.

On this occasion, Executive Director of Al Noor Center for the Blind Mishaal Abdullah Al Nuaimi indicated that celebrating this day holds special significance this year, as it coincides with the anniversary of the invention of Braille, which was a revolution in the lives of the blind, giving them the ability to read and write independently.

Al Nuaimi emphasized that Al Noor Center continues its efforts to provide advanced educational solutions based on this method, which contributes to enhancing the ability of people with visual disabilities to excel in various educational and professional fields.

He added that the center continues to invest in the latest technologies that combine Braille and modern technology to provide the best educational experience that keeps pace with the times.

The activities organized by the center on this day will include an awareness pavilion displaying the latest assistive devices that use Braille in education, such as smart tablets that allow the blind to interact with digital educational content.

In addition, the center will present modern technological solutions using artificial intelligence, which opens new horizons to accelerate the learning process for the blind and make the most of modern technologies.

As part of these events, activities will include an awareness debate on the history of Braille and its developments over the years, in addition to training workshops aimed at educating attendees on the latest technologies that combine Braille with advanced technology to enable the blind to learn more efficiently and quickly.

On this occasion, the center will also showcase inspiring success stories of people who were able to excel in the fields of education and work using Braille and assistive technology.

The events will provide participants with the opportunity to closely learn about these unique experiences that have proven the ability of the blind to adapt to modern technologies and excel in various fields.

This celebration is also an opportunity to emphasize Al Noor Center's commitment to developing a comprehensive educational environment that contributes to providing equal opportunities for people with visual disabilities and supports them in overcoming the challenges they may face.