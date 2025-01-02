Advisor To KP CM Announces Deployment Of Additional Security Measures In Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the Advisor to the Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, has announced the deployment of two Frontier Corps (FC) platoons and the establishment of new checkpoints in Kurram to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

Efforts to Resolve the Centuries-Old Conflict

Regarding the longstanding dispute in Kurram, Barrister Saif stated that a sustainable for the over-a-century-old conflict has been achieved. He highlighted that over 50 sessions of the jirga were held to mediate the issue, with dedicated efforts from jirga members, the Kohat Commissioner, the Deputy Inspector General, and the entire administration.

The advisor acknowledged the challenges posed by road closures in the region, explaining that the measure was necessary to prevent further bloodshed. He also noted that the Chief Minister had dedicated his helicopter to relief operations, delivering approximately 15 tons of medicines and facilitating air transport for over 700 individuals during the crisis.

Also Read: Applications Open: DW Akademie's International Media Studies (IMS) Program

The provincial advisor further stated that, on the Chief Minister's directives, the Food Department provided flour at subsidized rates, while the Relief Department delivered non-food items to the affected areas.



Barrister Saif emphasized that the protesters' demands have been met, leaving no grounds for continued sit-ins. A survey of the affected villages has been completed, and the process of compensation will commence soon.

Key measures under the peace agreement include:



Recruitment of 400 additional police officers to secure Kurram highways.

Deployment of new police checkpoints and two FC platoons for enhanced security.

Disarmament, with major weapons to be surrendered to the government.

Dismantling of bunkers erected by both parties. Ensuring the tribal conflict does not take on a sectarian dimension.

The Grand Jirga's agreement, signed yesterday, commits both parties to cooperate in restoring peace. Compensation for losses incurred during the conflict will also be addressed, while steps to ensure the region's safety and stability are underway.