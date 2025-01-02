Award-Winning Author Commissioner George Mentz Releases 20 New Audiobooks On Amazon And Audible

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-Winning Author Commissioner George Mentz Releases 20 New Audiobooks on and Audible in the Areas of International Law Business and Success

- Dr. George Mentz JD MBA DSS CWMCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-Winning Author Commissioner George Mentz Releases 20 New Audiobooks on and Audible in the Areas of International Law Business and SuccessAward-winning author and thought leader George Mentz has produced, published and released 20 new audiobooks available for download on Amazon and Audible. These new releases cover a wide range of subjects including diplomacy, philosophy, success, spirituality, business, and personal development, offering insightful perspectives and actionable wisdom for listeners to improve their lives, achieve their goals, and expand their consciousness. Each audiobook is narrated by British Style International Voice and is designed to inspire listeners in their pursuit of personal growth, success, and enlightenment. Mentz has authored and published over 100 books and textbooks in the last 25 years winning various awards for success and wealth management literature. Link:The following 20 audiobooks from George Mentz are now available:1.Comparative Philosophy and MetaphysicsA deep exploration of the connections between religions, ethics, myths, and virtues in Eurasia, Africa, and Indigenous spiritual traditions.2.The Tao of Led Zeppelin and Jimmy PageDiscover the spiritual and metaphysical teachings hidden in the music of Led Zeppelin and their iconic guitarist, Jimmy Page.3.Awakening Potential: Hinduism and Tibetan BuddhismAn insightful look at the philosophy, ethics, and virtues of Hinduism and Tibetan Buddhism, and how they have influenced global spirituality and science.Length: 4 hrs 55 mins | Suggested Price: $9.994.Negotiating Peace & DiplomacyA VIP summary on the crucial role of diplomats and international lawyers in resolving global conflicts and maintaining peace.5.Build the Limitless Life of Your Dreams: 48 Laws and Habits for Success, Power, and Life SkillsLearn the 48 laws and habits that can help you build a life of success, power, and fulfillment.6.Getting Rich with Neville Goddard & Napoleon HillDiscover the secret laws of chief aim, assumption, and emotion to manifest your dreams and achieve wealth, using the wisdom of Neville Goddard and Napoleon Hill.7.Atomic Energy: The Inner Keys to Radical LiberationUnlock the inner keys to radical liberation, health, wealth, and prosperity.8.Self-Actualization: The History and Key Figures of Human PotentialA historical journey through the self-actualization movement and the key figures who helped unleash human potential.9.Martinism: History and PrinciplesExplore the teachings and principles of Martinism, including the top 20 key principles of this spiritual tradition.10.12 Rules and Habits for Radical SuccessA guide to the top 12 rules and habits that lead to radical success in life and business.Ancient Religions of EuropeA deep dive into the secret knowledge, rituals, and teachings of ancient European religions before the time of Christ.of the Sacred Land - Exploring Native American Religions and RitualsAn introduction to Native American spirituality, rituals, and teachings, focusing on the Hopi tribe.Length: 3 hrs 1 min | Suggested Price: One Day MBA & The Quick MBAA complete guide to MBA wisdom, offering a shortcut to the essential business knowledge that top business schools often overlook.Laws of Prosperity and SuccessA masterclass in prosperity, combining the teachings of Napoleon Hill, Wallace Wattles, James Allen, Charles Haanel, and others to unlock your wealth mindset.and Human Performance – The Science of Success, Quantum Mechanics, and the Law of AttractionA look at the connection between quantum mechanics, human performance, and the science behind success and manifestation.Donald Trump: Trump's Success Principles and Rules for LifeA look at the success principles and habits of Donald Trump, and how you can apply them to achieve radical prosperity.50 Top Spiritual Thought Leaders and Influencers WorldwideA summary and analysis of the top 50 spiritual authors and influencers worldwide, with biographies, references, and key takeaways.BrillianceA compilation of summaries and analyses of 50 greatest books on business leadership, spirituality, negotiations, and relationships.High-Performance SpiritualityA journey into high-performance spirituality, focusing on consciousness, self-realization, and success.Illuminati Secret Laws of Money - The Wealth Mindset ManifestoLearn the life-changing magic and habits of spiritual mastery to unlock your financial potential.Thought Classics - The Best Authors of New Thought and Mental Science By: George Mentz JD MBA CWMThese powerful and thought-provoking audiobooks are now available on Amazon and Audible. Whether you're seeking spiritual enlightenment, business wisdom, or practical strategies for success, George Mentz's new audiobook collection is sure to offer valuable insights to help you on your journey. Mentz as part of his philosophy of paying forward has priced in an affordable way as part of his scholarship and charitable efforts worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact:Email: ...Website:Audible:About Commissioner George Mentz :Award-winning author and thought leader Comm'r George Mentz has produced, published and released 20 new audiobooks available for download on Amazon and Audible. These new releases cover a wide range of subjects including diplomacy, philosophy, success, spirituality, business, and personal development, offering insightful perspectives and actionable wisdom for listeners to improve their lives, achieve their goals, and expand their consciousness. Mentz has set aside $100 Million in charitable benefits globally to those in need and has been conferred several noble awards, government awards, and awards of merit for his efforts for humanity and interfaith harmony. Amazon Author Link:

