Syria's acting health applauded Turkey's role during the nation's civil conflict, labeling it as "resolute, honorable and supportive of the Syrian people."



Addressing upcoming ties with Turkey, Maher al-Sharaa noted “it will be a friendly relationship based on mutual interests. We will work as two states, but it will feel like a family bond built on emotional ties.”



In an exceptional meeting with a Turkish news agency after a summit in Damascus, the capital of Turkey, Sharaa addressed the health division’s situation following 13 cruel years of conflict compensated by the Bashar Assad regime and its partners against Syrian citizens.



He further discussed current plans as well as the projections for ties with Turkey.



Sharaa stated that Syria's health division had been fully ruined throughout the war.



AS taking office only a couple of weeks earlier, he has held duties to meet requirements and arranged projects therefore.



Underscoring projects for renovating the division following the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, Sharaa highlighted that "We have developed action plans for the short, medium and long term: three months, six months, nine months, one year, two years and four years."

