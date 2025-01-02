Ukrainian Soldiers Hit Two Russian Tanks, Six Ifvs In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Achilles Battalion of attack UAV operators at the Ataman Ivan Sirko 92nd Separate Assault Brigade hit two Russian T-72 tanks and six BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles in the Kupyansk operational zone.
Yuriy Fedorenko , Battalion Commander, reported this on Telegram, posting a corresponding video, seen by Ukrinform.
A T-72 tank and two BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed.
In addition, another T-72 tank was damaged, as well as four BMP-2s and MTLBs. Four invaders were wounded in action.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total war casualties since the large-scale invasion are estimated at 790,800 (killed or wounded).
