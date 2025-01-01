Green Tech Accelerator: Empowering Taiwanese Smes Toward Net-Zero Emissions And Building A Global Green Tech Ecosystem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Formerly known as Green Accelerator, the national program was

rebranded in 2025 as Green Tech Accelerator. Spearheaded by Commercialization and Service Center of Industrial Research Institute, the Taiwanese initiative targets high-emission sectors such as electronics, energy, and steel, developing economically impactful carbon reduction solutions. Through coaching and training workshops, cross-industry expert guidance, and technological support, the accelerator helps startups achieve Proof-of-Business

(PoB), validate and implement innovative solutions.

The accelerator team emphasizes the importance of co-creation framework, requiring startups and enterprises to collaborate and align on net-zero emission goals and carbon footprint assessment. By offering scenario simulations, sustainable supply chain analysis, and cross-industry trends and policies, the program enhances startups and their customers' practical carbon reduction capabilities and sustainability expertise. Additionally, a systematic matchmaking mechanism fosters collaboration between startups and enterprises, enabling broader carbon reduction impacts and facilitating the adoption of green technology as well as access to green financing and impact investing breakthroughs.

#Expanding to Global Markets: Dual Gateways to Dubai and Singapore

For the first time, Green Tech Accelerator participated in 2024 GITEX Expand North Star in Dubai under the Taiwan Startup Pavilion, tapping into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market while positioning itself as a springboard to Europe. Selected startups in the realm of water management, renewable energy, discarded textiles transformation, circular economy, eco-friendly materials, autonomous driving achieved global recognition, reaching the finals of the GITEX Supernova Challenge and showcasing Taiwan's competitive edges in green technology field. Simultaneously, leveraging consulting resources in Singapore connected startups with potential local partners, helping them expand into Southeast Asia. Such international market exploration not only broadens startups' global perspectives but also helps them identify concrete market opportunities and collaborators for carbon reduction solutions through exhibitions and competitions.

#Precision Mentorship and Business Validation: Tackling Industry Carbon Reduction Challenges

Green Tech Accelerator requires startups to demonstrate proof of concept (PoC) and work with enterprises to advance toward proof of service (PoS). Over a six-month incubation period, the program boosts startups into refining their business models, identifying corporate pain points and technological implementation paths, and developing quantifiable carbon reduction blueprints. These improves their success rate in collaborating on ESG sustainability projects. From "soft landing" to "solution export," the accelerator provides industry linkage and collaboration pathways, enabling startups to expand their technology applications and offer specific carbon reduction solutions, analyze tangible benefits, and simulate carbon management strategies for industries both domestically and internationally.

#Driving Co-Creation for a Sustainable Future

In 2024, Green Tech Accelerator propelled 10 Taiwanese startups into forming strategic connections with publicly listed companies as well as market resources in MENA region and Southeast Asia markets. The program enhanced participants' knowledge and technological professionalism in carbon reduction and facilitated new market entry through international

exposures . By championing the co-creation philosophy, it encouraged industries and startups to collaboratively tackle carbon reduction challenges, delivering both commercial value and alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The mission of Green Tech Accelerator is to establish an industry co-creation platform for proof-of-concept, gradually integrating startups into the global green tech ecosystem. By achieving technological innovation, commercial implementation, and sustainable success, it envisions creating cross-industry and cross-border collaboration prospects for a shared sustainable future. With the sincere invitation, the accelerator welcomes more international partners to formulate the ecosphere together in the following years.

SOURCE Business Next Media Group