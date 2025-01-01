Commercial Amino Acids Surge With 6.1% CAGR Growth: BCC Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Commercial amino acids are key ingredients used in industries like food, medicine, and animal feed. They help make protein supplements, medicines, and improve animal feed nutrition. With growing demand in healthcare and food production, the for these amino acids is steadily increasing. " BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study, the demand for

Commercial Amino Acids

was valued at $30.1 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow from $31.8 billion in 2024 to $42.8 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2024 through 2029. This report gives an overview of the global commercial amino acids market, covering its size, growth, key product types, and applications. It analyzes the factors driving the market, challenges, and opportunities, focusing on uses like animal feed, food flavoring, and special applications. The report also profiles leading companies, examines regional differences, and predicts upcoming market trends. Interesting facts:

Amino Acids as Flavor Boosters : In addition to helping build proteins, some amino acids, like glutamic acid, are used to enhance the flavor of foods. Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a well-known flavoring, is a form of glutamic acid mixed with sodium. Genetic Engineering Innovations : New advances in genetic engineering have made it possible to create microorganisms that produce amino acids with specific traits. This technology allows for the creation of amino acids tailored for different industrial uses. Factors contributing to the market's growth include: Rising use of amino acids in nutraceuticals: The increasing use of amino acids in nutraceuticals reflects their growing popularity in health products and supplements. Amino acids aid muscle growth, energy, and overall health, driving higher demand for nutraceuticals as people prioritize their well-being. Expanding uses of amino acids across multiple industries: Amino acids are increasingly used across the food, animal feed, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industries due to their health benefits and ability to enhance products and processes. Their applications are growing as new uses are discovered. Growing population driving the demand for amino acids:

The growing global population is increasing the need for food, nutrition, and healthcare products. Amino acids are essential for improving food quality, animal feed, and supplements, driving higher demand for better nutrition and health solutions. Amino acids in cancer treatment:

Amino acids are being studied for cancer treatment because they support cell health and boost the immune system. Some may also make treatments like chemotherapy more effective and help slow cancer growth. Request a Sample Copy of

the

This report addresses the following key questions:

1.



What is the projected size and growth rate of the commercial amino acids market?

The market is projected to grow from $30.1 billion in 2023 to $42.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

2.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

The commercial amino acids market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

3.



Which application segment will dominate the market in 2029?

The animal feed application is expected to contribute the highest share in the market in 2029.

4.



Which regional market is growing the fastest?

Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market.

Leading companies in the market include:



