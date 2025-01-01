Author Xue Mo Reflects On Literary Creation In University Talk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Notably, Xue Mo's work "Into the Desert" has been honored with both the 2024 Independent Press Award and the 2024 NYC Big Award. The English version of "Wild Fox Ridge" received recognition as a recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award.

From Dreams to Reality: A Global Literary Journey

Xue Mo opened his talk by recounting his journey from a young dreamer in a remote village to an internationally acclaimed writer. He shared a poignant memory from his youth when his parents placed a lamp atop a tall pole in their courtyard, symbolizing the guiding light of his literary ambitions.

His literary philosophy was succinctly captured in his credo: "When I wake up, I work; everything will eventually disappear, leaving only the work behind." This ethos has propelled him to share Chinese literature on a global stage. During the lecture, he highlighted the international success of his works, such as the epic Suosalang, showcasing translations in multiple languages and snapshots from his participation in major book fairs across the globe. Xue Mo's works have been translated into nearly 30 languages, with over 70 foreign editions published worldwide.

The Mission of Literature: Transcending Self to Dialogue with the World

Xue Mo spoke passionately about the purpose of literature, urging writers to remain true to their inner calling, shed personal desires, and explore deeply into the spiritual and emotional landscapes within. He proclaimed, "Unbound by external distractions, you become the creator of your world."

In the panel discussion, Professor Yan Jiexiong commended Xue Mo's literature for its profound cultural impact and universal appeal. Hu Lei emphasized the expansive themes and spiritual depth in Xue Mo's writing, sparking deep reflections on human nature.

Xue Mo responded by clarifying the core of his work: "Literature should embody the light of the Dao, transcending material desires and the noise of the world, to reach the core of the human spirit."

Cultural Heritage: Xue Mo's Works Enter Academia

The event concluded with a ceremony to establish the "Xue Mo Literary Scholarship" at the CSU Research Center on Modern Chinese Novels. Xue Mo donated a comprehensive collection of his novels and non-fiction writings, valued at approximately RMB 10,000, to support academic study and research across the campus.

The lecture not only provided an enriching educational experience but also left attendees inspired by Xue Mo's literary journey and his vision of literature as a bridge between Academia and hearts.

Media Contact:

Wen Yao

17735620064

[email protected]



SOURCE Xue Mo