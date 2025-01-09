K A Shabir Takes Charge As CEO Of Funskool India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 8th, 2025: Funskool India Limited, the country's leading toy promoted by the MRF group, has appointed K A Shabir as its CEO, as on 1st January 2025. Shabir has been with Funskool for over 33 years and is an accomplished Techno-Commercial expert who has led many departments such as International Business, Manufacturing, Factory Operations and New Product Development while also driving organizational growth.



Sharing his thoughts, K A Shabir said,“Funskool pioneered the concept of quality and safety in toys and has been instrumental in raising the standards of toys in India. To lead this 39-year-old organisation which has many firsts to its credit at a time when it is expanding rapidly, is an honour. As a team, we will bring out interesting and innovative creations to make playtime a delight for children.”



For over a decade, Shabir has been the face of Funskool in the international fora within the toy industry. He is hailed as one of the expert voices in the Indian toy industry. Shabir's acumen for identifying market opportunities and devising tailor made strategies for new customers has expanded Funskool's global footprints and its exports revenue.



Having excelled in his earlier role as Vice President - International Division and Manufacturing, Shabir's transition to the new role of CEO marks a new chapter in Funskool's growth journey. Under his leadership, Funskool is poised to drive innovation in product development, explore new markets, win more marquee customers from across the globe, use the best of technologies to improve toy manufacturing, further the sustainability initiatives and redefine toy industry standards.





About Funskool India Limited:



Funskool is India's leading toy manufacturing company and is promoted by the MRF group. Funskool started its commercial operations in the year 1988 and has state of the art manufacturing facilities at Goa and Ranipet. Funskool pioneered the concepts of quality and safety in toys and has been instrumental in raising the standards of toys in India. Having imbibed the core values of trust, quality and customer delight from the parent company, the MRF Group, Funskool's vision is to delight every child with their toys and aid in their holistic growth. Funskool's toys are available in over 4,500 outlets across the country and also form a significant part of the toy-portfolio of all major e-commerce and modern trade brands in India. With the widest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool has an assortment to meet the needs of every parent and child.

