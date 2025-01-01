J&K IAS Officers Asked To File Property Returns By Jan 31

In an order issued on Wednesday, the GAD emphasized that failure to file the IPR within the stipulated deadline would lead to disciplinary action. The department reminded officers that this requirement is mandated under Rule 16(2) of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, which stipulates the timely submission of property returns to maintain transparency within the administrative system.

The circular also referred to Rule 3(1) of the IAS (Pay) Rules, revised through a notification dated December 30, 2021, further strengthening the obligation for officers to declare their assets.

This move reflects the government's ongoing efforts to uphold ethical governance and foster a culture of transparency within the administrative framework.

