4 Mlas Skip Meeting On Framing Business Rules

The House panel, which was set-up by the Speaker last week, met today in Jammu and held discussions on how to proceed ahead with its task.

Sources said that Mir Saifullah (MLA Trehgam), Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi (MLA Pampore), Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (MLA Rajouri) and RS Pathania ( MLA Udhampur East) didn't attend the meeting of the panel which was chaired by the Speaker himself.

The committee has seven members from the ruling alliance and two from BJP. No MLA from Kashmir-based opposition is part of the panel.

The committee is likely to finalise the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly prior to the commencement of the ensuing Budget session.

