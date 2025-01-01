عربي


Belarus To Focus On EAEU Common Energy Markets

1/1/2025 3:10:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko remarked on Wednesday in an address that during its Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) presidency, Minsk plans to focus on creating a unified transport space and common energy markets within the union, Azernews reports.

"It is necessary to complete the formation of a single transport space with the adoption of equal, non-discriminatory conditions and ensure fair competition," he commented.

Lukashenko mentioned that apart from this goal, Belarus will also be focusing on boosting global cooperation as well as strengthening information cooperation among member states.

AzerNews

