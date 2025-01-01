Belarus To Focus On EAEU Common Energy Markets
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko remarked on Wednesday
in an address that during its Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)
presidency, Minsk plans to focus on creating a unified transport
space and common energy markets within the union,
"It is necessary to complete the formation of a single transport
space with the adoption of equal, non-discriminatory conditions and
ensure fair competition," he commented.
Lukashenko mentioned that apart from this goal, Belarus will
also be focusing on boosting global cooperation as well as
strengthening information cooperation among member states.
