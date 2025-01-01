Seventeen Buildings Damaged In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District During Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from downed Russian drones damaged 17 buildings in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, including office buildings, the National bank of Ukraine, an educational institution, and several residential buildings. Over 250 apartments were affected by the attack.
That's according to the Kyiv City State Administration , Ukrinform reports.
A humanitarian headquarters has been established in the Pecherskyi district to assist those impacted. Rescue operations to clear rubble are ongoing, with emergency and municipal services working to mitigate the aftermath of the morning strike.
At least four drones attacked buildings in central Kyiv – presidential aide
Earlier reports said that the drone attack, which occurred early on January 1, claimed two lives and injured seven others.
