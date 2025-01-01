USD/INR Monthly Forecast: January 2025 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/INR produced price velocity higher in December which took many by surprise, but the bullish move in the currency pair is actually correlating to the broad well USD/INR appears ready to begin trading in January around the 85.5800 vicinity. The currency pair began the month of December near the 84.6600 level. The bullish move by the USD/INR saw velocity increase and caught some by surprise, but the currency pair was trading near 83.4000 on the 20th of September. From a percentage change perspective the change in value of the USD/INR remains within the norms of standard Forex price movements has been surprising is the notion the Reserve Bank of India which has a firm commitment to keeping a grip on the value of the Indian Rupee has permitted the USD/INR to move in a correlated manner to the broad Forex market. The move upwards of the currency pair the past two months has been a healthy sign in many respects. The USD/INR was beginning to challenge the 84.0000 level in the first week of November 2025 Sentiment and the USD/INRThe higher trajectory of the USD/INR comes as the Reserve Bank of India has recently committed to its continued hawkish stance regarding interest rates, the current banking rate of 6.50% appears to remain firm. Inflation data in India remains within the mandate the government has decreed as allowable with a window of 4 to 6%, this while GDP continues to be strong and near 7%. In other words, given the rate of inflation is under the rate of growth, the Reserve Bank of India will not venture too far from its path regarding Indian Rupee policy in the coming months, the nervous sentiment surrounding global financial institutions regarding USD centric strength, which in essence becomes a self-fulfilling outlook when risk adverse buying of the USD occurs - may continue to effect the USD/INR. The question is if the speed of the USD/INR upwards track will now start to slow. A high above 85.8000 was supposedly hit this past Friday on the 27th of December, but this ratio was \u0026lsquo;posted\u0026rsquo; when volumes were extremely low and the USD/INR quickly reversed back into a known range between 85.4500 and 85.5500. The past few days of trading have happened under the shadow of the holiday season, so retail traders need to understand the results they are seeing via bids and asks should be looked at skeptically. The prices exist but almost inside a vacuum, early trading next week will tell traders a lot about the USD/INR Nervousness and the Return of CalmThe election of President-elect Trump certainly caused a reaction in Forex. Trump\u0026rsquo;s inauguration is only three weeks away, but financial institutions have started to digest the coming shift in U.S policy is likely to face some type of issues with the U.S regarding new trading parameters, but Trump has expressed admiration for Prime Minister Modi in the past and this relationship will likely remain solid potentially leaves the USD/INR to trade within a correlated manner with global Forex and with the continued oversight of the Reserve Bank of India fast climb upwards in the USD/INR is not likely to be seen again in January the USD may remain strong in the coming month, financial institutions have likely traded plenty of the upside momentum regarding its strength into Forex already/INR Outlook for January 2025Speculative price range for USD/INR is 85.0500 to 85.8000The move upwards in the USD/INR was certainly strong. Traders who were able to participate in the currency pair hopefully were able to take advantage of the upwards swing in value. Speculators looking for more incremental moves higher in the USD/INR should not get overly ambitious, because it is unlikely the currency pair will reproduce the higher changes of value that have been displayed since early November\u0026rsquo;s climb upwards via a technical chart looks impressive, but traders should remember the USD/INR had been trading near the 85.2000 ratio in the days before Christmas. This leaves the door open to questions about value and direction when full volume returns to the USD/INR early next week, when the New Year\u0026rsquo;s holiday celebrations are completed and financial institutions are fully staffed. Because the Reserve Bank of India influences the USD/INR quite a bit, the trading range of the currency pair starting early next week should be watched carefully.

MENAFN01012025000131011023ID1109046939