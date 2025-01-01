SCR To Run Six Special Trains To Clear Sankranti Rush

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 1 (IANS) The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday announced that it will operate six special trains between Hyderabad and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh to clear extra rush during Sankranti festival season.

The trains between Kacheguda Station and Kakinada Town and Hyderabad and Kakinada Town will be operated between January 9 and 12.

There will be four services of special train number 07653/07654 Kacheguda – Kakinada Town – Kacheguda.

These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions, the SCR said in a statement.

Train number 07653 Kacheguda-Kakinada Town will be operated on January 9 and 11.

These trains will leave Kacheguda at 8.30 p.m. and arrive at 8 a.m. at Kakinada Town the next day.

Train number 07654 Kakinada Town-Kacheguda will run on January 10 and 12.

These trains will depart from Kakinada Town at 5.10 p.m. and reach Kacheguda at 4.30 a.m. the next day.

There will be two services of train number 07023/07024 Hyderabad – Kakinada Town-Hyderabad.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparthi and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

Train number 07023 Hyderabad-Kakinada Town will depart Hyderabad at 6.30 p.m. on January 10 and will reach Kakinada Town at 7.10 a.m. the next day.

Train number 07024 Kakinada Town-Hyderabad will depart Kakinada Town at 8 p.m. on January 11 and reach Hyderabad at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Sitting coaches.

Booking for these trains will be open at 8 a.m. on January 2.

Thousands of families from Hyderabad and suburbs visit their hometowns in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti every year. Sankranti, the harvest festival, will be celebrated on January 15.