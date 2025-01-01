BVI Prorogues Parliament

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, BVI – Acting Governor, David D. Archer, Jr, acting on the advice of the premier and of finance, Dr Natalio D. Wheatley, has officially prorogued the House of Assembly effective Friday, 27 December 2024.

Prorogation is a procedural step in which the meetings of a legislative body are discontinued without dissolving the House. The prorogation will remain in effect until a date for the new session is appointed. During this period, the legislature remains constituted, maintaining its formal existence despite the pause in sittings.

Under Section 84(1) of the Virgin Islands Constitution Order, 2007, the Governor, acting in accordance with the advice of the premier, has the authority to prorogue the House of Assembly at least once every calendar year unless it is dissolved during that year (i.e. elections).

The House of Assembly is scheduled to reconvene for the first sitting of the second session of the fifth House of Assembly on Tuesday, 7 January 2025. At this sitting, His Excellency the Governor, Daniel Pruce, is expected to deliver the Speech from the Throne, outlining the government's legislative agenda for the upcoming session.

