India's Coal Production Posts 5.3 Per Cent Growth To 97.94 Million Tonnes In Dec 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) India's total production recorded a growth rate of 5.33 per cent during December 2024 to touch 97.94 million tonnes (MT) compared to the corresponding figure of 92.98 MT for the same month in the previous year, the Coal said on Wednesday.

Captive and other mines produced 18.95 MT, reflecting a significant growth of 29.61 per cent compared to 14.62 MT in the corresponding period of the last year.

The cumulative coal production up to December 24 also witnessed substantial growth, reaching 726.29 MT in FY 2024-25, compared to 684.45 MT during the corresponding period of FY 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 6.11, the statement said.

In terms of coal dispatch, the figures for December 24 surged to 92.59 MT, compared to 87.06 MT in December 2023, achieving a growth rate of 6.36 per cent.

Dispatch from captive and other mines stood at 18.13 MT, marking a growth of 31.83 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Additionally, the cumulative coal dispatch up to December 2024 reached 750.75 MT in FY 2024-25, compared to 711.07 MT in FY 2023-24, recording an impressive growth of 5.58 per cent.

The Ministry of Coal said that it was continuing with initiatives aimed at enhancing production, ensuring seamless dispatch, and catering to the growing energy demands of the nation.

The consistent growth in coal production and dispatch would help to achieve self-reliance in coal and fulfilling the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

India's coal imports declined by 3.1 per cent to 149.39 million tonnes (MT) during April-October period of FY 2024-25 from 154.17 MT in the same period of the previous year due to the increase in domestic production.

Additionally, the Non-Regulated Sector (other than power) witnessed a more significant drop of 8.8 per cent, during April-October 2024 as compared to the same period of last year.

Despite possessing the fifth-largest coal reserves globally, India faces a significant shortfall in certain coal types, particularly coking coal and high-grade thermal coal, which are not adequately available from domestic sources.

This gap in supply necessitates coal imports to sustain key industries, including steel production, and to meet the growing energy demand.

Although there was a significant growth of 3.87 per cent in coal-based power generation from April 2024 to October 2024 compared to the same period last year, imports for blending purposes by thermal power plants decreased substantially by 19.5 per cent during the same period, a Coal Ministry statement said.