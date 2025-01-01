At Least 10 Dead In US As Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd In New Orleans

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the early hours of this morning, a vehicle ploughed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, a popular district in New Orleans, Azernews reports.

US news outlet CBS News reported that the truck crashed into the crowd at high speed, and the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with returning fire.

The City of New Orleans said in a statement posted that 30 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries and 10 people were confirmed dead.

Weis saw multiple people on the ground being treated for injuries near the intersection of Bourbon and Canal Streets.