At Least 10 Dead In US As Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd In New Orleans

In the early hours of this morning, a vehicle ploughed into a
crowd on Bourbon Street, a popular tourist district in New Orleans,
US news outlet CBS News reported that the truck crashed into the
crowd at high speed, and the driver got out and started firing a
weapon, with Police returning fire.
The City of New Orleans said in a statement posted online that
30 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries and 10
people were confirmed dead.
Weis saw multiple people on the ground being treated for
injuries near the intersection of Bourbon and Canal Streets.
