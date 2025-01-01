New Year: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station Welcomes 2025 In Unique Style Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Year: From Spain's tradition of eating 12 grapes under the table before midnight to the throwing of confetti at Times Square in the US, regions across the world have unique traditions to welcome the new year. And so does Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station, which is one of the busiest railway stations in India.

On December 31, 2024, as the world counted 3..2...1, the trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station also joined in. The terminus echoed with a symphony of train horns as the clock struck midnight, and each train, be it in the car shed or on the platform, honked simultaneously to usher in 2025. The commuters captured the unique New Year's tradition on their mobile phones and shared it on social media.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the video of the unique tradition of Mumbai's CST on his social media X account. The video has garnered over 70,000 views.

New Year: 'Trains resuscitate the sounds of our blissful childhood'

The tradition of rail car sheds and locomotives simultaneously honking at the Mumbai station has become synonymous with CST. Several social media users stated they were unaware of the tradition, while an X (formerly Twitter) user said it is a very common practice.

“Sea vessels also blow their horns at full volume,” the X user wrote.

Another user further added that in the 1990s, even the trains in transit used to honk continuously at midnight to mark the incoming year.

A fourth user shared a similar insight:“Thank you, Ashwiniji. The trains resuscitate the sounds of our blissful childhood - travelling from home to RishiValleySchool and back. Indiantrainsrock - they are an altogether #magnificent and unique #travelexperience. The very best!”

Reportedly, railway officials have been organising the synchronised honking for several years. Every New Year , both railway enthusiats and the general public eagerly wait for the event.