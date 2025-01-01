Zelensky On Drone Attack: Even On New Year's Eve, Hurting Ukraine Russia's Only Concern

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the latest drone attack, said Russia, even on New Year's Eve, was only concerned about hurting Ukraine.

The Head of State reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned about hurting Ukraine. One hundred and eleven attack drones targeted our cities. Most of them failed to hit their targets thanks to our air defense systems, our mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems. But, unfortunately, this time, one person is known to have been killed. My condolences to family and friends. We have casualties and destruction. All emergency services are on the ground," Zelensky emphasized.

One person killed, seven injured in Russian attack on Kyiv

The president thanked everyone who, regardless of the circumstances, protects Ukraine and its people.

"Our Army, which holds back the assaults. Rescuers, who are ready to help in any part of Ukraine. All emergency services, our medics, each and every one whose job is to save lives. Thank you!" said the President.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down 63 Russian kamikaze drones since the evening of December 31, while 46 decoy UAV veered off course. Two more drones flew out of Ukrainian airspace and into Russia and Belarus.

Photo: Office of the President