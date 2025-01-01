Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters In Lucknow
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Lucknow- Five members of a family were found murdered inside a hotel here early on Wednesday, Police said.
The accused has been arrested, a senior police officer said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Naka area of the state capital.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene,” Tyagi said.
The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) - all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to police.
Read Also
Aunt Throws Niece Off Rajbagh Bridge, Child Succumbs To Injuries
Man Held For Hacking Mother-In-Law To Death, Injuring Wife And Her Sister In J&K's Udhampur
The DCP said Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, adding the preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes.
The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.
“Inquiry is also being conducted with nearby hotel staff, and any findings will be shared with the media as soon as they come to light,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) Babloo Kumar.
“Regarding the bodies recovered, some show signs of injuries - on the wrist of one, on the neck of another. Based on these marks, statements from witnesses and the post-mortem report, we are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01012025000215011059ID1109046453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.