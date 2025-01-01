(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's natural reserves have shrunk dramatically over the past five years. The state-owned company YPFB reported a 50% decline in certified reserves since 2018. Current reserves stand at 4.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF), down from 8.95 TCF in 2018.



YPFB President Armin Dorgathen blamed this steep drop on several factors. Previous certification errors, overconsumption, and poor reserve management all contributed to the decline. Dorgathen revealed a startling truth about past reserve estimates. "We entered the thinking there were 10.7 TCF, but those resources didn't exist," he stated.



To address these discrepancies, YPFB took a bold step. They implemented consecutive certifications by different companies for the first time. Ryder Scott reported 4 TCF in 2022. DeGolyer and MacNaughton certified 4.5 TCF in 2023. This strategy aims to ensure data consistency and accuracy.







Despite the current decline, Bolivia's energy future holds promise. Dorgathen highlighted a certified potential of 30 TCF of undiscovered gas across the country. The Mayaya project in northern La Paz alone could yield 6.7 TCF. "These 30 TCF represent the horizon we must work towards as a country," Dorgathen asserted.

Mismanagement and Overconsumption Deplete Bolivia's Gas

YPFB currently oversees 57 exploration projects. Seventeen of these have already shown positive results. This aggressive exploration strategy could revitalize Bolivia's gas sector. It may also secure the country's position in the regional energy market.



The sharp decline in reserves serves as a wake-up call for Bolivia. It underscores the need for energy independence and responsible resource management. Transparent certifications and focused exploration efforts will be crucial moving forward. These steps will help Bolivia regain its footing in the natural gas market.



Bolivia's gas sector faces challenges, but opportunities abound. With careful planning and execution, the country can tap into its vast potential. This approach could lead to a resurgence in Bolivia's energy industry. It may also bolster the nation's economic stability and self-reliance in the years to come.

