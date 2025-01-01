Black Box Data Extraction Begins In Jeju Air Crash Investigation
Investigators have successfully extracted data from one of the
black boxes of the Jeju Air plane that crashed on Sunday, according
to South Korea's transport ministry, Azernews
reports via BBC.
The recovered cockpit voice recorder data is now being converted
into an Audio file, while efforts to access data from the flight
data recorder are ongoing. The second black box, which could
provide critical insights, is missing a key component required for
decoding.
The crash, which occurred at Muan International Airport, claimed
the lives of 179 people, making it South Korea's deadliest aviation
disaster. The Boeing 737-800, flying from Bangkok, slid into a wall
after crash-landing, bursting into flames. Only two crew members
survived the tragedy.
Authorities are investigating various factors that may have
contributed to the crash, including a potential bird strike or
adverse weather conditions. Officials from the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board have also joined the probe.
South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, announced that
all victims had been identified through DNA and fingerprint
analysis, as many bodies were severely damaged. The victims, aged
between three and 78, were predominantly South Korean, with two
Thai nationals among the deceased.
In response to the tragedy, South Korea has declared a seven-day
national mourning period, and New Year's Day celebrations have been
cancelled or scaled down. Jeju Air CEO Kim Yi-bae stated that
pre-flight inspections revealed no issues with the plane and
pledged emergency compensation for victims' families, including
funeral costs.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to uncover the
sequence of events leading to the crash and provide answers to the
grieving families.
