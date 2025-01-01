Drone Debris Falls On Non-Residential Building In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from a downed Russian drone fell in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.
The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to preliminary reports, the debris landed on a non-residential building. No casualties have been reported so far, and details about any damage are still being clarified.
Earlier, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and several other regions due to the threat of an attack by Shahed strike drones, with air defense systems actively engaged.
