Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Post On Rolex Watches & Gifts For Left-Handers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Every watch tells a story, and the Rolex 'Destro' speaks to innovation and thoughtful design.” - Ron GordonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, a certified Rolex watch repair and service center in New York, is excited to announce the release of an innovative gift idea for persons who combine a love of Rolex with left-handedness. The new post highlights the Rolex GMT-Master II“Destro,” an ideal Rolex for the left-handed persons on one's gift list.



Ron Gordon Watch Repair, situated in New York City's busy Midtown district, not only offers premier watch repair services but also serves as a gathering spot for watch lovers to share and discover the latest and greatest in the world of timekeeping. This latest blog post dives into the intricacies of Rolex's left-handed GMT-Master II, making it a perfect holiday surprise and last-minute gift idea.



“Every watch tells a story, and the Rolex 'Destro' speaks to innovation and thoughtful design,” said Ron Gordon, owner of Ron Gordon Watch Repair.“With the holiday season upon us, we're thrilled to suggest a gift that is not just luxurious but also considerate of the uniqueness of its wearer.”



The Rolex GMT-Master II“Destro” is tailored for left-handed individuals, featuring the crown and date window on the left side of the watch, ensuring ease of use and comfort. This thoughtful design is complemented by a striking black and green bezel, maintaining Rolex's signature blend of functionality and style.



For those interested in making this holiday season unforgettable with the gift of time, Ron Gordon Watch Repair invites Rolex watch lovers to read the full blog post at and explore the world of left-handed luxury watches . Whether purchasing for a loved one or adding to a collection, the Rolex“Destro” is a standout choice that combines the legacy of Rolex craftsmanship with a modern twist.



ROLEX REPAIR IN NEW YORK, NY



Whether they own a vintage Rolex handed down through generations or a newly acquired model, Rolex owners can leverage Ron Gordon to keep their Rolex watches in tip-top running condition. The shop offers watch inspection, tune-up, and necessary repairs for Rolex watches. The shop's certified watchmakers specialize in the care and maintenance of Rolex watches, so as to ensure that every component-from the intricate movements to the robust case of these luxury watches -operates at peak performance. Regular inspections and tune-ups not only preserve accuracy and reliability of a Rolex but can also extend its lifespan, safeguarding one's investment for the future. Whether it's a historical heirloom or a modern masterpiece of time technology, entrusting a Rolex to Ron Gordon Watch Repair guarantees it remains a symbol of precision and luxury, ready to accompany its owner through life's adventures. Rolex owners are encouraged to schedule an appointment today via to experience the exceptional service that defines Ron Gordon Watch Repair. Holiday shoppers are reminded that giving an heirloom Rolex works best if that watch has been serviced by Ron, in advance, so that it's in tip-top shape for Christmas morning or other holiday gathering.



ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR



Ron Gordon Watch Repair ( ) is a leading certified Rolex watch repair and service center in New York, NY. With over 30 years of experience, Ron Gordon and his team are dedicated to preserving the excellence of Rolex timepieces. They offer a wide range of services, including complete disassembly, genuine Rolex parts replacement, water resistance restoration, and meticulous case and bracelet refinishing. All Rolex service is conducted in-house, ensuring professional craftsmanship and quality.

Lee McDonald

JM Internet Group

+1 415-655-1071

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.