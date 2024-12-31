Habitat LA Celebrates Life And Service Of President Jimmy Carter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Habitat's memorial event to be held around the globe; public invited to view and sign doors

Los Angeles, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is joining Habitat for Humanity organizations around the globe in honoring the countless contributions President Jimmy Carter has made to the organization and to Habitat over nearly four decades. Habitat LA will host a door signing to symbolize the many doors of opportunity President Carter helped make possible through his life of service to others. The public is invited to pay a personal tribute to President Carter by signing the door with their name or personal message.

When: Friday, January 3, 2025

Time: 1pm-2pm

Where: Habitat LA Headquarters (8739 E. Artesia Blvd., Bellflower, CA 90706)

Who:

Erin Rank, Habitat LA President & CEO

Janice Hahn, Member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Jose Tobar, Habitat Homeowner from the 1995 Jimmy Carter Work Project

Craig Russell, International Carter Work Project Volunteer

Matt Petersen, International Carter Work Project Volunteer

