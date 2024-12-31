Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority Hits The Fast Track With Opengov Procurement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NASHVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After struggling with manual processes that often delayed projects, the Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority staff (Nashville MTA) sought a solution to modernize their procurement operations. They selected OpenGov, a proven leader known for its efficient tools and dedicated customer support.



The Nashville MTA serves Tennessee's capital city with a mission to provide reliable, sustainable, and equitable transit services to residents and visitors. Faced with time-consuming manual tasks and lengthy solicitation development, the Authority needed a procurement platform to drive efficiency and innovation. After learning that Nashville's Airport moved forward with OpenGov Procurement solutions, Nashville MTA leadership also selected OpenGov Procurement thanks to its end-to-end solicitation development capabilities, robust contract management features, and unmatched customer support.



With OpenGov Procurement, Nashville MTA is poised to experience a more streamlined and efficient procurement process. The new system will empower staff to shift their focus from low-value tasks to more strategic, high-value initiatives. Additionally, the Authority anticipates improved vendor engagement, as OpenGov's system allows vendors to participate in the process at no charge, ultimately driving greater competition and potential cost savings.



The Authority joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

