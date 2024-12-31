Top Dividend Stocks For 2025

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Income investors looking to refresh their holdings away from the widely held firms have several top dividend for 2025.

Cigna (CI) trades at a forward dividend yield of around 2.0%. The stock fell from the $325 - $350 range after markets worried about the ending pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. UnitedHealth (UNH) led the decline, hurting CI stock.

In the REIT sector, VICI Properties broke below the $32 level in October to close below $29.00 last week. The stock yields nearly 6.0%. To increase its value, CEO Ed Potonik will need to continue attracting more investors. Since its IPO less than five years ago, VICI stock joined the S&P 500 (IVV). It is the first REIT to enter the index.

In the defense contractor sector, consider Lockheed Martin (LMT). The stock peaked at over $615.00 in October. After the U.S. elections, the stock dropped on worries that the incoming Republican President would cut military spending. LMT stock yields 2.70%. As profits rise, Lockheed may raise its dividend distribution and buyback shares.

In the tobacco sector, Altria Group (MO) is a top dividend stock with a 7.80% yield. On Dec. 6, 2024, BofA upgraded MO stock from a neutral rating to a buy. The firm expects lower corporate tax rates and tighter border control to benefit Altria's tobacco business.