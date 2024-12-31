Top Dividend Stocks For 2025
Date
12/31/2024 3:11:34 PM
Income investors looking to refresh their holdings away from the widely held firms have several top dividend Stocks for 2025.
Cigna (CI) trades at a forward dividend yield of around 2.0%. The stock fell from the $325 - $350 range after markets worried about the government ending pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. UnitedHealth (UNH) led the decline, hurting CI stock.
In the REIT sector, VICI Properties broke below the $32 level in October to close below $29.00 last week. The stock yields nearly 6.0%. To increase its value, CEO Ed Potonik will need to continue attracting more investors. Since its IPO less than five years ago, VICI stock joined the S&P 500 (IVV). It is the first REIT to enter the index.
In the defense contractor sector, consider Lockheed Martin (LMT). The stock peaked at over $615.00 in October. After the U.S. elections, the stock dropped on worries that the incoming Republican President would cut military spending. LMT stock yields 2.70%. As profits rise, Lockheed may raise its dividend distribution and buyback shares.
In the tobacco sector, Altria Group (MO) is a top dividend stock with a 7.80% yield. On Dec. 6, 2024, BofA upgraded MO stock from a neutral rating to a buy. The firm expects lower corporate tax rates and tighter border control to benefit Altria's tobacco business.
