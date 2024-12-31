Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry Warns Against Cyber Fraud

(MENAFN- AzerNews) officers in the city of Sumgayit have further strengthened awareness-raising efforts among the population to prevent fraud and card theft.

Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reports that warnings on this subject have been posted in crowded places, including around ATMs and payment terminals, and distributed to residents. It was brought to the attention of citizens that they should not be deceived by tempting promises on social networks, fake sites, and pages, and should not place bets on products and properties sold online without checking them.

Do not click on suspicious links, and do not neglect security measures related to applications downloaded to mobile devices. Under no circumstances should bank and personal information be transferred to the other party.

