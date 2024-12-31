Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry Warns Against Cyber Fraud
12/31/2024 3:09:31 PM
Police officers in the city of Sumgayit have further
strengthened awareness-raising efforts among the population to
prevent cyber fraud and bank card theft.
Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reports that warnings on this
subject have been posted in crowded places, including around ATMs
and payment terminals, and distributed to residents. It was brought
to the attention of citizens that they should not be deceived by
tempting promises on social networks, fake sites, and pages, and
should not place bets on products and properties sold online
without checking them.
Do not click on suspicious links, and do not neglect security
measures related to applications downloaded to mobile devices.
Under no circumstances should bank and personal information be
transferred to the other party.
